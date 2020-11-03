774 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus infection rate stabilizes after rising to 3%. Number of patients in serious condition holds steady.

A total of 774 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning.

New diagnoses outpaced new recoveries for the first time in a week, with 715 patients recovering from the virus Monday.

The percentage of tests returning positive declined Monday, following several days of increases, falling from 3.0% Sunday to 2.3% Monday. The percentage of positive tests had fallen below 2% last week, only to begin rising again on Friday.

The death toll currently stands at 2,580, out of 315,983 total cases diagnosed since the pandemic began.

Of those, 303,634 ended in recovery, with 9,769 active cases across the country.

There are 622 patients currently hospitalized, with 8,827 patients being treated at home, and 320 patients being treated at coronavirus hotels.

Out of the 622 hospitalized patients, 382 are in serious condition, with a further 95 in moderate condition.

There are 164 patients on respirators.