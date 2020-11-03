Source: Biden will not reverse recognition of Golan Heights

Senior Biden campaign official says he will likely not reverse recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights if elected.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would likely not reverse the US recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights if elected, a senior Biden campaign official told JNS on Monday.

Asked if Biden would maintain the recognition in March 2019 by US President Donald Trump, the senior official said, “I don’t think a Biden administration would reverse that.”

The official added that “it was de facto recognized anyway. It was largely symbolic. It didn’t really change the calculus either by the United States or Israel or any of the neighboring nations.”

Trump in March of 2019 signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty of the Golan Heights which was liberated by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Six Day War. Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

The move was met with condemnation from the Arab world, with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait all saying that the Golan Heights is “occupied Arab land”.

The move also drew criticism from the European Union, which said it regarded the Golan Heights as “occupied territory”.

Biden has also said in the past that he would leave the US embassy in Jerusalem, despite disagreeing with its relocation from Tel Aviv in May 2018.

“The move shouldn’t have happened in the context as it did, it should happen in the context of a larger deal to help us achieve important concessions for peace in the process. But now that is done, I would not move the embassy back to Tel Aviv,” Biden said in April.