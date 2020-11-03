Jewish cemetery in Michigan vandalized

Reg graffiti including words “TRUMP” and “MAGA” discovered on gravestones at 100-year-old Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids.

A 100-year-old Jewish cemetery in Michigan was vandalized over the weekend, The New York Post reported on Monday.

Red graffiti — including the words “TRUMP” and “MAGA” — were discovered on gravestones at the cemetery in Grand Rapids, according to photos shared on Twitter by the Anti-Defamation League of Michigan.

“We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI,” the organization wrote.

“We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism.”

The cemetery is owned by the Ahavas Israel Congregation, a Conservative synagogue in the western Michigan city.

For now, however, the congregation’s rabbi told JTA it was too soon to determine whether the gravesite desecration was an anti-Semitic attack.