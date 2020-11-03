Al-Qaeda threatens Macron, urges attacks on those who insult Mohammed

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb: Killing anyone who insults the prophet is the right of each and every Muslim.

The Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) terrorist organization on Monday urged its followers to kill anyone insulting the Prophet Mohammed and threatened French President Emmanuel Macron over his remarks on Islam, AFP reports.

"Killing anyone who insults the prophet is the right of each and every Muslim," the jihadist group said in a statement.

The call follows Macron’s recent defense of the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed on the grounds of freedom of speech.

Macron's remarks came after the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty near Paris by a suspected jihadist, after Paty had shown his students cartoons of the prophet Mohammed during a lesson on freedom of expression.

That followed the re-publication of the controversial cartoons in September by the satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo, which itself was targeted by Islamist terrorists.

Macron has vowed to defend freedom of speech, but anger has spread among Muslims worldwide, with many vowing to boycott French products.

"The boycott is a duty but it is not enough," AQMI said in the statement.

It threatened to avenge Macron's comments, describing the French president as "young and unexperienced, with a little brain" and saying he had "insisted on offending the Prophet".

AQIM and has in the past threatened France with attacks over its “hostility to Islam”.

In 2018, Tunisian security forces killed a top aide of AQIM’s leader near the country’s border with Algeria.

Earlier this year, French military forces killed AQIM’s leader during an operation in Mali.