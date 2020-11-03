Marc Zell: Trump will win the elections

24 hours before Americans heads to the polls, Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, is confident Trump will win.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, recorded just 24 hours before the US heads to the polls, an interview with Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel.

Zell is confident in a Trump victory in the US elections and that his win will lead to even more positive developments for the Jewish State.

With so many accomplishments involving Israel over the past four years under the Trump Administration, Zell believes things are just getting started and therefore, it is crucial for voters to reelect the President.