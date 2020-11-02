Mandelblit to Netanyahu: These are your conflicts of interest

Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit, on Thursday evening presented his opinion to the Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu on the prevention of conflicts of interest in the context of the criminal proceedings in his case, including the prevention of appointments to the Justice Ministry and the police.

"You must refrain from involvement in any matter concerning appointments and appointment proceedings in the Justice Ministry and the Israel Police," Mandelblit wrote in the opinion.

In accordance with the "rules of the Asher Committee," in any case where a conflict of interest arises, the Minister must act in accordance with the opinion of the Attorney General. In his opinion, the Attorney General details the issues and issues that the Prime Minister must refrain from dealing with, the scope of the duty to refrain and the need to transfer the authority to deal with these matters to another minister immediately.

Cases of conflict of interest concern decisions related to the law enforcement system, the court system, witnesses or other defendants in court, certain occupations in the field of activity of the Communications Ministry, as well as government proceedings dealing with legislation affecting criminal proceedings in his case.

Mandilblit's opinion deals only with aspects of the conflict of interest concerning the indictment filed in Netanyahu's case. Along with this opinion, a general conflict of interest arrangement will be formulated, based on the conflict of interest questionnaire sent to all members of the government as usual.