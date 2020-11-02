Watch: Jonathan Pollard's ex lauds Trump in Beit Shemesh rally

Pollard's ex-wife urged American Jews to re-elect Pres. Trump 'for the sake of Israel, America, and the entire world'.

"We finally have peace in the Middle East without having to give away half our country," she stated. "Peace for peace - he thought outside the box," she added referring to Trump's change in long-standing US policy vis-a-vis the Middle East peace process.

"He's stopped BDS, making it illegal for them to boycott our products," continued Ann. "He has a very tight relationship with Israel."

"This is the first time in my life that I see a President who is a true friend of Israel," she concluded.