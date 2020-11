NY Jewish Community lay leader Rubin Margules conveys his message to American Jewry on the eve of the 2020 Presidential election.

As the US elections reach the finish line, we invited Rubin Margules, a central lay leader in the New York Jewish community, to share with us his views on the impact of the US elections on Israel.

Margules is a real estate developer in New York, serves on the Executive Board of the Zionist Organization of America, and was most recently a delegate at the World Zionist Congress.

Margules is involved in many other Jewish and Israel organizations.