Tefillin stands set up at many MDA stations throughout Israel

The MDA organization this week inaugurated a special project in which many tefillin stands were set up at the organization's stations from north to south, for the use of volunteers and employees of the organization.

The initiative was born by Rabbi Yonatan Spitzer, an ambulance driver and medic in the organization and director of the MDA Chabad House, who established the new stands with the help of Rabbi Yosef Nachshon from the "Soldiers in Love" project and inaugurated the initiative at Kiryat Ono, Jerusalem, Haifa, Afula, Tiberias, Rishon Lezion, Netanya, Acco, Ashdod, Beer-Sheva, and other cities.

While the organization is at the forefront of the fight to prevent the spread of coronavirus and operates around the clock, the new tefillin stands will be available for the medical staff. In light of the high demand for the project, the organization is working to expand the placement of positions to additional stations throughout the country in the near future.

Rabbi Yonatan Spitzer, the project's founder, said: "The goal of the project is to create a dignified and worthy tefillin stand and give dedicated volunteers and workers a comfortable and worthy opportunity for prayer. I thank the MDA CEO who gave the green light to the project and came today to inaugurate it. We will commission tefillin stations at other stations in the country. We are already seeing an increase in demand and we are receiving requests from other stations to set up stations there. This is a great privilege that has fallen to us."

MDA Executive Director Eli Bin: "I congratulate Rabbi Yonatan Spitzer and the partners in the project and thank the donor for his contribution and work to bring hearts together and make the issue accessible to our employees and volunteers. Chabad does a wonderful job and spreads 'baseless love' and support to the organization. I thank Rabbi Nachshon for accompanying the project."