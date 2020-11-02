Watch: Last minute Pro-Trump rally in Beit Shemesh

Mark Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, called on American Jews to "make one last push" to help re-elect Pres. Trump so that his administration can "continue the miracles they have been able to achieve over the past four years."

Zell praised the incumbent President for standing up for Israel and warned of the dangers presented by a Biden administration.

"The Democrats want to undo all the [positive steps taken by the Trump team]," he stated. "They want to restore the agreement with Iran, restore payments to the Palestinian Authority and what they call 'Pay to Slay', they want to restore what the United States was doing to Israel during the Obama, Biden administration," stated Zell.