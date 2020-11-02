70% of Israelis prefer Trump

Survey by Israel Democracy Institute shows less than 17% of Israelis think it is better that Joe Biden be elected President of United States

Data from Guttman Center for the Study of Public Opinion and Policy at the Israel Democracy Institute Monthly Israeli Voice Index published today show only 13% of Israelis believe Joe Biden is better for the State of Israel.

In contrast, 70% estimate Trump is preferable in terms of Israel's interests.

A segmentation by political camp shows the Left divided on this issue (40 percent support for each of the candidates), while among Right-leaning and Center-Right voters, unequivocal support was found for Trump (82% on the Right; 62% in the Center). The Arab public is divided between those favoring Trump (39%) and Joe Biden (31%) with a very high proportion of those who do not identify with either side.

Among the Jewish public, 42% believe that Biden would weaken the U.S.-Israel relationship, 28% think there will be no significant change, and only 7% think that relations would be strengthened.

In terms of the impact of a Biden win on U.S.-"Palestinian" relations, an almost opposite picture emerges: 31% think relations between Washington and Ramallah would be strengthened, 24% believe there would be no significant change in relations between them, and only 11% say relations would weaken.

In contrast, among the Arab public, a larger proportion believe that a Biden win would not affect U.S. relations with Israel and the "Palestinians" (35% and 29%, respectively).