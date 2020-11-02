70% of Israelis prefer Trump

Data from Guttman Center for the Study of Public Opinion and Policy at the Israel Democracy Institute Monthly Israeli Voice Index published today show only 13% of Israelis believe Joe Biden is better for the State of Israel.
In contrast, 70% estimate Trump is preferable in terms of Israel's interests.
A segmentation by political camp shows the Left divided on this issue (40 percent support for each of the candidates), while among Right-leaning and Center-Right voters, unequivocal support was found for Trump (82% on the Right; 62% in the Center). The Arab public is divided between those favoring Trump (39%) and Joe Biden (31%) with a very high proportion of those who do not identify with either side.
Among the Jewish public, 42% believe that Biden would weaken the U.S.-Israel relationship, 28% think there will be no significant change, and only 7% think that relations would be strengthened.
In terms of the impact of a Biden win on U.S.-"Palestinian" relations, an almost opposite picture emerges: 31% think relations between Washington and Ramallah would be strengthened, 24% believe there would be no significant change in relations between them, and only 11% say relations would weaken.
In contrast, among the Arab public, a larger proportion believe that a Biden win would not affect U.S. relations with Israel and the "Palestinians" (35% and 29%, respectively).