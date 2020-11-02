MK Moshe Gafni: 'Haredi public has become punching bag'

Knesset Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni of United Torah Judaism delivered a speech in the Knesset this evening attacking criticism leveled at haredi conduct vis a vis government COVID-19 orders.

"After the haredi cities all turned green, I looked at the news and was surprised that they didn't apologize to Rabbi Kanievsky and the haredi public; not only did they not apologize, they also continued to incite with lies, and now they've also increased the fines," Gafni said.

He added, "I announced and I declare again now, United Torah Judaism will oppose in any forum increasing these unjustified fines. I'm glad the discussion in the Ministerial Committee was postponed and I'll meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu on the issue. We mustn't disobey Health Ministry orders, but we mustn't impose such high fines on businesses and store owners who are currently in a difficult situation and anxious for their livelihood."