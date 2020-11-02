Cabinet approves increased fines for COVID violators

Under new rules fines for opening businesses during lockdown will be doubled to NIS 10,000.

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal of the Prime Minister and the Health Minister to submit government legislation on significantly increasing the ceiling of the fines for offenses against 'the Corona Law' and the Public Health Ordinance.

It is proposed to increase the maximum amount of the fines that may be determined for violating the directives as follows:

1) Violating the prohibition on operating a place that is open to the public or a business establishment from NIS 5,000, as is determined today, to NIS 10,000.

2) Holding an event, party, conference, ceremony, festival, and entertainment and performing arts shows in contravention of the regulations, and violating the prohibition on opening educational institutions, from NIS 5,000, as is determined today, to NIS 20,000.

Upon approval of the draft legislation by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, the draft shall be submitted for Knesset approval.