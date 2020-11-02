'60% chance of riots after election'

Channel 13 News' Nadav Eyal and former Israeli ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon spoke to Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal on 103FM and assessed what would happen the day after the election.

Commentator Nadav Eyal expressed his prediction about the results of the U.S. presidential election, saying: “The polls give an unequivocal lead to Biden, but in light of the way 2016 developed before our eyes we need to be careful. However, the gaps aren't the same, the situation isn't the same, the elections are very stable." He mentioned that although the polls indicate a victory for Biden, 2020 is a crazy year, there's coronavirus, and this is Donald Trump."

He added: "Trump's base's enthusiasm is big and wide. The question isn't what happens at the base but at the edges of the base. The man evokes loyalty and emotion. There are people on his side whose opinion has only strengthened about him, improved towards him, even among minority groups. That there's 45% willing to jump off a roof for him and get infected with coronavirus for him, he walks around in mass infection rallies across the country, no doubt about it. He can win the election only on that basis."

Danny Ayalon warned of a scenario in which Trump will lose unconvincingly: "Trump announced yesterday to a large crowd of voters that he's preparing to declare victory before the end of the vote count, so I think it'll eventually end in court. A lot will depend on the difference, if Biden wins it goes to court and we expect long weeks of debates and court hearings and recounts in key states." He warned that if the court determines Biden to be winner, "There are two sub-scenarios: Either it goes well for Trump or not, and then something that never happened: they send National Guard forces to the White House to take him out of there."

He added: "I fear severe riots if Trump is declared winner because the Biden people will feel they were cheated out of the election and aren't willing to bear the thought of another four years of Trump, and they'll take to the streets and make a mess that hasn't been there in a long time. In fact, Trump's election could send the Liberals to the streets." In his estimation, the possibility of a civil war stands "at 60 percent, because both the Left and Right will take to the streets. No one will accept the result. There will be mostly local riots in the cities, not a total war."

Later, Nadav Eyal did not rule out the option of forcing Trump out of the White House by force: "There may be a situation, I don't give it much chance, but it certainly could be. If Donald Trump doesn't lose this election convincingly, then there's no doubt that there will be a wave of red on election night." And in his estimation, the chances of a civil war breaking out in the U.S. are "around 15 percent, and that's quite a lot. We see Rightist militias arming, there's a lot of concern on the part of the American Left-Center about these phenomena and the rupture of the dream."