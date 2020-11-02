Yigal Amir asks to go to his son's bar mitzvah

Convicted assassin of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin asks to be allowed to leave prison to attend bar mitzvah of son.

Yigal Amir, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, has requested a furlough from prison to attend his son's bar mitzvah, Channel 12 News reported. The son was born to Amir while he served in prison.

Under the usual procedure in the Israel Prison Service, inmates serving life sentences are not entitled to furloughs before their sentence is finalized.

However, it is unlikely that Amir's life sentence will ever be finalized due a law passed in 2001 to prevent Amir from ever being eligible for parole or presidential pardon.

Under the law, the special parole board which discusses shortening the prison term of convicts will not be able to recommend either pardon or reduced sentencing for someone convicted of assassinating a prime minister for political-ideological reasons.