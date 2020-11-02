America votes: A week of special election coverage on i24NEWS

The presidential elections in the United States are entering the final lap. i24NEWS correspondents will cover all events until the final results are known. For 46 continuous hours, beginning Tuesday, i24NEWS correspondents across the United States will be reporting, accompanied by a panel of experts which will change every hour. Politicians, diplomats, academics and journalists will analyze what is happening, how the election of Donald Trump or Joe Biden will influence the economy, society, the battle against Coronavirus, and how the elections will affect Israel and the Middle East.

i24NEWS broadcasts special coverage of the U.S. elections: From today (Monday) and continuing until the final results are known, i24NEWS will broadcast a week of special coverage of the presidential elections, with the highlight being 46 hours of continuous coverage (starting Tuesday, 08:00 Israel time/01:00 EST) from our studios and from selected locations in the U.S. Throughout the day and the night, i24NEWS studios will host politicians, former ambassadors, experts, academics, leading journalists and commentators, who will analyse events and dissect the results, including, the influence the elected president will have on the U.S. economy, on its judicial system, on the fight against Coronavirus, on Washington’s diplomatic relations with various countries, as well as other topics. Commentators will provide in-depth and extended analysis on how the expected results will affect U.S.-Israel relations, and on Washington’s continued involvement in advancing Middle East normalization.

Throughout the broadcast, i24NEWS correspondents will bring voices from the ground, from the Trump and Biden camps, from the candidates’ headquarters, and from polling stations and focal points across the United States. Live broadcasts from Washington, New York, Florida, Philadelphia, Wisconsin, California and other locations.