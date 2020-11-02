'Everything is great', says coronavirus vaccine test subject

Anar Otolangi, one of the first to be given test vaccine for the coronavirus, describes the testing process.

Anar Otolangi, a 34-year-old resident of southern Israel, said Monday that he is feeling well after receiving an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus.

Speaking with Radio 103 FM Monday morning, Otolangi said that given his academic background, he is well aware of how the vaccine functions.

“I’m a doctoral student in immunology. And I know what is in the material that has been infected into my body.”

Otolangi described what awaits him in the next stages of the testing process.

“Next week I need to get some blood tests. Then again in a couple of weeks, and then after that once a month.”

“There is no special supervision. I’m lying in the hospital, and there are doctors who check to make sure that I’m don’t collapse and die suddenly,” Otolangi joked.