After weeks of decline, coronavirus infection rate rises

Number of active cases of coronavirus falls below 10,000, with fewer than 400 patients in serious condition and 700 hospitalizations.

The percentage of coronavirus tests which came back positive increased over the weekend, following a downward trend over the past few weeks.

According to data released by Israel’s Health Ministry, 3.1% of tests on Sunday came back positive, compared to 2.9% of tests returned on Saturday, 2.1% of tests from Friday, and 1.8% of tests from Thursday.

Despite the increased percentage of tests coming back positive, the number active known cases of the virus continues to decline, as do the number of hospitalized patients and patients in serious condition.

A total of 649 new cases of the virus were diagnosed Sunday, with new recoveries outpacing new cases by roughly two-to-one, with 1,331 new recoveries.

There are now 9,800 active cases of the virus, with 302,777 recoveries recorded since the pandemic began out of 315,131 total cases diagnosed.

The death toll currently stands at 2,554, with six coronavirus-related fatalities reported Sunday.

Of the 9,800 active cases, 8,737 are being treated at home, with a further 372 cases treated at coronavirus hotels, and 691 hospitalizations.

The number of patients in serious condition has fallen to 372, down from 384 on Sunday. There are a further 106 patients in moderate condition, and 170 patients on respirators.