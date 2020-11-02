Turkey: Three-year-old rescued from rubble, 65 hours after quake

A three-year-old girl was rescued alive from a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey. The building collapsed on Firday following the massive earthquake that took place.

The girl was rescued 65 hours after the quake.

As the 3 year old was pulled alive from the rubble rescue a worker speaking with a local journalist both burst into tears.

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Mayor of Istanbul responded to the news and wrote: "Millions of thanks to all our teams who were able to rescue 3 year old Elif from the rubble of a flattened building 65 hours after the earthquake in Izmir".