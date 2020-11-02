White House placed on lockdown ahead of election

'Non-scalable' fence to be erected around White House, hundreds of National Guardsmen put on standby to secure the area ahead of election.

The White House is being placed under lockdown ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, according to a report by NBC News.

Citing a federal law enforcement official, the report claims that a “non-scalable” fence is to be erected Monday around the White House, Ellipse, and Lafayette Square, to prevent unauthorized entries, should mass demonstrations or rioting take place following the election.

In addition, hundreds of National Guardsmen are being prepared for possible deployment.

“250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials,” Geoff Bennett, NBC News reporter, tweeted.

Some states and city governments are also preparing for possible unrest following the presidential election, and in some major cities, retailers have boarded up stores to prevent rioters from looting or vandalizing their property.

Inside the White House, some 400 people are expected to attend the election night party, Reuters reported. All attendees will, according to the report, be screened for the coronavirus.