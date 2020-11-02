Lapid: 'Netanyahu decided to lose the Democrats'

'We don't want the Democrats becoming like Jeremy Corbyn.' Lapid says PM 'cut Israel off' from Democrats, turned Israel into partisan issue.

Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday morning, accusing him of harming Israel’s standing with the American Left, turning support for the Jewish state to a partisan issue in the US.

Speaking with Radio 103 FM on the eve of the presidential election, Lapid said Netanyahu had driven away pro-Israel Democrats, warning that the Democratic Party could become overtly hostile towards Israel, citing the example of the British Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.

“Both of the candidates are great friends of Israel,” said Lapid. “So we’re in a pretty good place right now.

“I have a disagreement with Netanyahu, since he cut us off from the Democrats. That’s Netanyahu’s failure to understand the immediate situation. We don’t want to find ourselves with a Democratic Party that talks like Jeremy Corbny.”

Lapid predicted that if Joe Biden is victorious in tomorrow’s election, it Netanyahu will suffer politically, with repercussions for Israel.

“At the end of the day, Biden is leading a party that is very angry at Netanyahu.”