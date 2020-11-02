Jordan to impose nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus surge

Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday announced that a five-day nationwide lockdown would be imposed from November 11, a day after the country's parliamentary elections, in order to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Jordan registered 3,259 new cases on Sunday, bringing the overall tally to 75,866, the local health ministry said.

The kingdom also reported 37 new deaths, with the current COVID-19 death toll standing at 866.

Addressing a press conference in Amman, the Prime Minister said the lockdown would start around 5:00 p.m. local time on November 11.

In addition to the upcoming lockdown, Jordan also put forward new restrictions, which included minimizing large gatherings, increasing the curfew time by one hour and closing amusement parks and gyms.

"Starting tomorrow, there will be more police patrols that would enforce the defense laws related to wearing face masks and issue fines against violators," Khasawneh added.

He urged citizens to act more responsibly and to abide by the health rules such as wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Last month, Jordan’s Health Minister warned the kingdom could be forced to return to a full lockdown after it recorded its highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Jordan imposed a tough curfew enforced with drones to curb the spread of COVID-19, before easing policies in early June.

In July, King Abdullah II said his country had successfully brought the novel coronavirus "under control" and would "come out stronger (from the crisis) compared to other countries in the region".