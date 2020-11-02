France arrests two more suspects in connection with Nice attack

A total of six people are in custody in connection with knife attack that left three dead at Nice church.

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a knife attack that left three dead at a church in Nice, France, a police source said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The latest arrests took place on Saturday, the source added.

This brings the number of people in custody to six as investigators look at the suspected assailant’s last known contacts.

The attacker, who shouted “Allahu Akbar”, beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice on Thursday, in France’s second deadly knife attack in two weeks with a suspected Islamist motive.

The suspected attacker, a 21-year-old from Tunisia, was shot by police and is now in critical condition in a hospital.

The latest arrests in the case involved two men from the town of Grasse, near the southern French coast close to Nice, BFM TV reported.

France’s chief anti-terrorism prosecutor has said the man suspected of carrying out the Nice attack had arrived in Europe on September 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia.

The Nice attack was the third in France in the past several weeks. On October 16, teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by a Chechen man in a suburb of Paris after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a class on freedom of speech.

Last month, a 25-year-old man wounded two people in a meat cleaver attack in Paris. He was subsequently charged with "attempted murder with relation to a terrorist enterprise."

In recent years, France has been hit by a number of attacks claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS), the biggest one being the attack in November of 2015 in which 129 people were murdered.