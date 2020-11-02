Report: Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April

Duke of Cambridge reportedly did not tell anyone about his positive test so as not to alarm the nation.

Prince William contracted COVID -19 earlier this year, palace sources confirmed to the BBC on Sunday.

It is believed the Duke of Cambridge tested positive in April at a similar time to his father, the Prince of Wales, according to the report.

According to the Sun newspaper, which first reported the story, Prince William, 38, kept his diagnosis private to avoid alarming the nation.

Kensington Palace, the office and home of Prince William, refused to officially comment.

Prince William, second in line to the throne, did not tell anyone about his positive test result because "there were important things going on and I didn't want to worry anyone", according to the Sun.

He was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, the paper added.

Prince William reportedly carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

His father, Prince Charles, contracted coronavirus in March and spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after displaying mild symptoms.

The Prince of Wales, 71, later said he "got away with it quite lightly".

News of Prince William's diagnosis comes days before England is due to enter a second national lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced that the restrictions across England will begin after midnight on Thursday and last until December 2.

The British Prime Minister himself dealt with the virus and even had to go into intensive care.

He later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.