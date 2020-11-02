Another Israeli company to test COVID-19 vaccine on humans

The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute has finished the testing phase on animals and will soon recruit volunteers for test on humans.

The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute will begin clinical trials on humans as part of the development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the research institute has successfully completed the animal testing phase and is headed towards conducting tests on humans.

The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute is currently working on mass production of doses of the vaccine in preparation for the transition to tests on humans. The recruitment of volunteers to receive a vaccine will begin soon, with the procedure subject to the approval of the Ministry of Health.

Subsequently, the trials will be conducted in two hospitals in Israel and in another hospital abroad, the report indicated.

Meanwhile, doses from the vaccine produced at the Biological Institute in Ness Ziona were given to two Israeli volunteers on Sunday.

A total of 80 volunteers are expected to participate in this phase of the experiment, with only a third of them actually receiving a true dose of a vaccine and the rest constituting a control group. Israel hopes that if all goes well, an Israeli vaccine will be developed by June.