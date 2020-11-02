Trump or Biden? This is Uri Geller's guess

Thousands of people have been contacting famed Israeli mentalist to ask him who will win the presidential election.

Thousands of people from all over the world have been contacting Israeli mentalist Uri Geller and expect him to reveal who will win the US presidential election this Tuesday: Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

“Dear friends, I get thousands of emails from around the world asking me what the outcome of the election will be. Well, I am not a prophet but my intuition tells me that Trump will win the election. I have been right on many occasions,” Geller said.

Meanwhile, the Axios news website reported on Sunday that Trump has told confidants he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's "ahead".

For Trump to declare victory, the President will have to win or lead significantly in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Arizona and Georgia.

According to the Axios report, Trump's team is preparing to claim that if the mail-in ballot process changes the outcome in Pennsylvania from the picture on election night, then Democrats would have "stolen" the election.

Trump later on Sunday dismissed the report as “false.”