IDF demolishes home of terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon

IDF soldiers arrive in Palestinian Arab village of Rujeib to demolish home of terrorist Khalil Doikat.

IDF soldiers on Sunday night arrived in the Palestinian Arab village of Rujeib in Samaria in order to demolish the home of terrorist Khalil Doikat, who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon in a stabbing attack in Petah Tikva about two months ago.

The troops are using bulldozers to demolish the terrorist's home, a week after the Supreme Court rejected the petition of the terrorist and his family, effectively enforcing the demolition order issued by the IDF Central Command.

Doikat’s family petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene and nullify the demolition order.

But the Court ruled two to one against the Doikat family’s petition, with justices Noam Sohlberg and Yael Vilner forming the majority, against Menachem Mazuz, who backed the family’s petition.

Doikat, 46, was charged last month with murder under aggravating circumstances at the Central District Court in Lod, for the death of 39-year-old Rabbi Ohayon.

According to the indictment, Doikat had been working at a construction site in Petah Tikva, after legally entering Israel with a work permit.

Prior to the attack, Doikat had, the indictment said, resolved to murder Israeli civilians or security personnel “for Palestine, the Palestinian people, the al-Aqsa Mosque, and for Allah."

Doikat planned to attack additional Israelis, but was quickly apprehended by security forces who were dispatched to the scene.