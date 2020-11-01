Poll: Israelis prefer Trump over Biden

By a wide margin, Israelis believe a Trump victory will be better for Israel than a Biden victory in this Tuesday's presidential election.

An overwhelming majority of Israelis believe that Israel will be better off if President Donald Trump wins a second term than if former Vice President Joe Biden defeats the president in Tuesday’s election, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, which was released by Channel 13 Sunday night, 68% of Israelis say a Trump victory would be better for Israel, compared to just 12% who say Israel would be better off if Biden wins. A further 20% said they do not know who would be better for Israel.

The poll surveyed 702 respondents, including 602 Israeli Jews and 100 Israeli Arabs. The data was collected by The Midgam Project and Stat-Net, with the results prepared by Prof. Camil Fuchs. The margin of error is +/-3.9%.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of prominent National Religious rabbis endorsed President Trump, calling on Americans to back the president’s reelection bid.

The rabbis who signed onto the letter of endorsement included:

Druckman, Head of the Bnei Akiva Center of Yeshivas

Rabbi Dov Lior, former Chief Rabbi of Kiryat Arba – Hebron

Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira, Head of the Ramat Gan Yeshiva

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Cheif Rabbi of Zefat

Rabbi Shabtai Sabato, Head of the Mitzpe Yerikho Yeshiva

Rabbi David Fendel, Head of the Sderot Yeshiva

The final national NBC and the Wall Street Journal poll, released Sunday, shows Biden with a 10-point lead over Trump among registered voters, with 52% to Trump’s 42%.

A second poll released Sunday, conducted by Siena College and The New York Times, also found Biden leading in a number of critical battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.