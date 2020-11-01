Dr. Fauci: Biden is taking this epidemic seriously, but Trump...

Is Dr. Anthony Fauci allowed to be partisan? It’s not the first time he’s spoken out in obvious condemnation of President Trump’s policies with regard to the coronavirus epidemic, but coming now, just days before the election, his words have been widely criticized in Republican circles.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,” Fauci told the Washington Post in an interview that was published on Saturday. Biden, according to Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, “is taking [the epidemic] seriously from a public health perspective,” whereas Trump is “looking at it from a different perspective [focused on] the economy and reopening the country.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere was quick to respond, accusing Fauci of “breaking with all norms,” CBS News reported. “It’s unacceptable … for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President's Coronavirus Taskforce and someone who has praised President Trump’s actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics,” Deere said in a lengthy statement. “As a member of the Task Force, Dr. Fauci has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy, but he’s not done that, instead choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the president’s opponent — exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp.”

Deere also suggested that Fauci may just have shot himself – and therefore also Biden – in the foot, by admitting that Trump “always puts the well-being of the American people first,” by looking out for people’s jobs and livelihoods rather than pandering to statistics and statisticians.

According to Fauci, the United States are headed for disaster in the coming months, with “all the stars aligned in the wrong place … with people congregating indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

It’s certainly true that the number of coronavirus cases has continued to rise without let-up; the official number is now over nine million, with over 230,000 deaths attributed to the disease. However, in a campaign call with staffers, President Trump proclaimed that, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people who have gotten it wrong.” He even called Fauci himself a “disaster.”

“Until November 4th, Fake News Media is going full on Covid, Covid, Covid,” he tweeted last week. But “we are rounding the turn, 99.9%.”