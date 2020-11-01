Watch: National Guard deployed in Philly following shooting

US National Guard were stationed in locations around the city last Friday following shooting of Black man who attacked police.

US National Guard forces were deployed at the request of the state's governor following nights of ciy-wide rioting in the wake of the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr last Monday. The 27-year-old Wallace was standing trial on terror charges.

A curfew from 9pm to 6am was been implemented Friday.

At the time of the incident, Wallace was reportedly brandishing a knife and was shot after approaching officers who had arrived at the scene.

Wallace's family told sources he had struggled with bipolar disorder and other mental health issues.

The National Guard will likely remain in the city for the upcoming elections.