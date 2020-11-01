Final NBC/WSJ poll shows Biden with double-digit lead over Trump

Polls by NBC/WSJ and NYT show Biden leading 10 points nationwide and with leads in key battleground states.

With just two days left before the US presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden continues to maintain a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump, according to a new poll released by NBC and the Wall Street Journal.

According to the poll, which was published Sunday afternoon, Biden currently leads Trump nationwide among registered voters by 10 points with 52%, compared to 42% for Trump.

That’s down one point compared to mid-October, when Biden led by 11 points, 53% to 42%.

A second poll released Sunday, conducted by Siena College and The New York Times, also found Biden leading in a number of critical battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

The survey, which polled likely voters, found Biden leading Trump by three points in Florida, 47% to 44%, by six points in Arizona and Pennsylvania – 46% to 43% in both states – and by a whopping eleven points in Wisconsin, 52% to 41%.

In 2016, the final NBC/WSJ national poll showed Hillary Clinton defeating Trump by five points, 48% to 43%. Clinton actually carried the popular vote by just two points, 48% to 46%.

The final Siena/NYT polls in 2016 accurately predicted Trump’s win in Florida, but predicted a larger margin of victory than the actual results.

In Pennsylvania, the last Siena/NYT poll of 2016 showed Clinton beating Trump by seven points, while Trump won the state by seven-tenths of a point.

While most recent polls show Biden maintaining a consistent lead over Trump in most battleground states, a new poll conducted by the Selzer polling agency and published by the Des Moines Register found Trump leading in Iowa by seven points – his widest margin in any poll since early March, and a seven point-swing in the Selzer poll, which in mid-September showed the race tied at 47% each.

New polls by the Trafalgar Group also show the race far closer than data from other agencies.

Trafalgar’s latest polls show Trump leading in Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, and Michigan, with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania nearly tied, with Biden holding a narrow lead in the former and Trump a narrow lead in the latter.

Biden also holds narrow leads in Nevada and Minnesota, both of which Clinton carried in 2016.