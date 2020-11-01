Health Ministry to cut quarantine time down to 12 days

Minister Yuli Edelstein orders Health Ministry to put together plan for reducing mandatory isolation period for possible carries to 12 days.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has instructed the ministry to cut the mandatory isolation period for people who have come into contact with coronavirus carriers from 14 days to 12 days.

Following consultations with health experts, Edelstein on Sunday ordered the ministry to shift from 14-day to 12-day quarantines, with ministry officials set to put together a pilot plan for implementing the shortened quarantine period in the coming days.

The pilot program is tentatively scheduled to last through the end of December.

“After a series of consultations with experts, I have ordered the reduction of the isolation period down to 12 days,” said Edelstein.

“Our goal is to allow the maximum possible freedom with the minimum health risk to the public.”

Earlier on Sunday, the government authorized raising the fines it imposes on various breaches of coronavirus regulations, due to pressure from the Health Ministry.

The fine for a business or public service operating in breach of guidelines will now rise from NIS 5,000 to NIS 10,000.

The fine for holding an event, party, public gathering, cultural event, or festival that is in breach of guidelines will rise from NIS 5,000 to NIS 20,000.