Edelstein vs Katz: You'll cause another lockdown

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein responded Sunday to calls by Finance Minister Yisrael Katz to open the economy and street stores on Tuesday, calling the move reckless and irresponsible.

"Whoever demands to lead today, after the increase in the coefficient of infection, to a reckless opening of the economy, will lead us with open eyes to another lockdown and an economic, social and health disaster. I understand the plight of store owners. It is our duty to help them and provide them with economic security, and not just with statements," Edelstein said.

"At the same time we must remember that a rapid opening now means another lockdown later. Complacency will lead to a death sentence for many businesses. We just have to look at what is happening now in Germany, England, France, Greece and other countries and understand that decisions to open the economy must not compete with populism as this would destroy the economy instead of rehabilitating it," he said.

Finance Minister Katz today once again attacked the decision of the Coronavirus Cabinet to wait with the opening of street shops. In a post on his Facebook page, Katz wrote: "It is time to make a decision to open street shops this coming Tuesday. The need and justification exist while morbidity falls. The insistence of the Health Ministry is unnecessary and lacks a factual basis and will lead to anarchy and a lack of supervision, which will only increase morbidity. The centers of infection must be located and enforcement must take place there."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the merchants in a video he posted and said: "I know how difficult it is. I ask you to cooperate for a few more days. We have succeeded in working together to reduce the disease, we do not want it to go up again. You have more means. Hold on, you can open in a few more days and with G-d's help we will overcome the illness together and the corona together. We will help you rebuild your business. You are important to me, I hear you, I understand you."