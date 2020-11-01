

Prayer at Cave of the Patriarchs for Trump's success Heads of Judea and Samaria local authorities will hold prayer at Cave of Patriarchs in Hebron for success of Trump in upcoming election. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Flash 90 Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron Hours before the US election, the heads of local authorities in Judea and Samaria will hold a prayer service at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron for the success of incumbent President Donald Trump in the election.



The head of the Mount Hebron Council, Yohai Damari, explained this morning, Sunday, that the prayer stems first and foremost from gratitude to Trump for his steps for the Land of Israel.



"This week, the US elections, which will greatly affect the future of the State of Israel, will be held . We must thank President Trump for the four good years and support for the State of Israel, the Land of Israel, and settlement."



"The polls are close and we gather to pray in the Cave of the Patriarchs for his success. During his time as president, the State of Israel and settlements in particular received a tailwind that was unparalleled," Damari added.



The heads of the authorities will also be joined in the prayer by the chairman of the Republican Party in Israel, Adv. Marc Zell, who lives in Gush Etzion.



