'An important day that gives us a shot of encouragement'

PM visits Sheba hospital for the beginning of clinical trials for Israel's coronavirus vaccine. 'I see the light at the end of the tunnel.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein visited Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer this morning (Sunday), where the clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research has begun.

In a press briefing, Netanyahu said that the State of Israel is working to simultaneously allow domestic production of vaccines and to import vaccines from abroad, and defined the beginning of the clinical trial in Israel as "a very important day that gives us a shot of encouragement."

"What is important is that through self-production of vaccine as well as importing from abroad we will bring enough vaccines to all citizens of Israel and then we can finally - with G-d's help - get rid of the plague.

"I do not think it will happen immediately, but I see the light at the end of the tunnel - vaccines in the State of Israel. I have only one request: until there is a vaccine, listen to the instructions and put thr mask over your nose," he added.