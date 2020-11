Sky News Australia investigates Victoria’s decision to go it alone which they say had disastrous consequences for countless Australians.

Sky News Australia investigates Victoria’s "deadly hotel quarantine catastrophe" in this one-hour special which follows Peta Credlin as she probes "how flawed decision-making led to the deaths of 800 people."

Deadly Decisions: "Victoria’s Hotel Quarantine Catastrophe, delves into Victoria’s decision to go it alone which had disastrous consequences for countless Australians."