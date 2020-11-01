Poll: Biden no longer has significant advantage in Pennsylvania

There has been little change in polling numbers in the two key swing states of Florida and Pennsylvania since September, the latest ABC News/Washington Post election poll found.

According to the poll, Trump leads in Florida with 50% support among likely voters, while Biden get 48%. In September, the previous ABC News/Washington Post poll found 51%-47% in Trump's favor for the state.

In Pennsylvania, Biden leads by a 7 point margin, with 51% to Trump's 44%, compared to a 9 point margin of 54% to Trump's 45% last month.

However, The Washington Post noted that, while the change in Pennsylvania is slight, Biden no longer holds a statistically significant advantage given the 4 point sampling error.

Among the other findings of the poll were that Hispanics divide closely in Florida – 51% for Biden, 47% for Trump, with significant support for Trump among Cuban Americans.

Similarly, seniors divide closely in Florida given the sample size at 54-45%, while favoring Biden 57-42% in Pennsylvania. Florida seniors are 17 points more likely to prioritize restarting the economy over controlling the coronavirus, 13 points more likely to approve of Trump’s handling of the economy and 9 points less worried about catching the virus than their counterparts in Pennsylvania.