Clinical trials for Israeli coronavirus vaccine kick off

Trials will take place at Hadassah Ein Kerem in J'lem and Sheba in Tel Hashomer. First phase will test reactions of 18-55 year olds.

The phase of human clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed at the Institute for Biological Research in Israel is starting today.

The experiments will be conducted at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem and Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. Segev Harel, 26, from Sde Nehemia, is the first Israeli to participate today in a trial to be held at Tel Hashomer.

"I decided to volunteer for the experiment for some very simple reasons," Harel said. "First I see a great privilege in helping and contributing. A lot of people have been hurt by the coronavirus from a health perspective, mentally and especially financially - and if this is the small contribution I can make, to participate in this thing and bring hope - that we're on the way to ending the plague, then I did my part," he said.

"I have no real worries. I'm a healthy guy and I believe in my body's immune system. I sat with the doctors running the trial and think everything will be fine. I'm even sure of it," he said. "My immediate family is happy and was supportive of the fact that I have the opportunity to do this historic thing."

"As with anything in life that has a risk, there are those who are more supportive and there are those who are less, but I respect everyone. In the end it is my decision and the more I delve into the issue I am even more at peace with it."

At the same time, a trial is also taking place at Hadassah Medical Center. Hadassah Hospital announced yesterday that the first participant to receive the vaccine at the hospital is a 34-year-old man, a PhD candidate from southern Israel who has volunteered to take part in the trial.

Last night, the first participant received a message from the director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah, Prof. Yossi Karko, and from the research coordinator, Hannah Drori, that he was found suitable to participate in the trial, and the latest details were agreed upon.

In the first phase of the trial the vaccine will be injected into 18-55 year olds, then into 56-85 year olds.