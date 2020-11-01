

First to fourth graders go back to school Grades 1 and 2 are to study in 'capsules,' grades 3 and 4 in groups of up to 20. Other grades will continue with distance learning.

Fourth grade classroom About half a million first to fourth graders students will return to schools today, for the first time since the closure began around Rosh Hashanah.



According to the outline, first-fourth graders will study at least four days a week in schools and another school day will take place via online distance learning. Some authorities have announced that they have managed to return all students from these grades to five days of learning.



In first and second grades, students will study in capsules. Grades 3 and 4 will be taught in regular groups of up to 20 students per class.



Fifth to twelfth grade students will continue to study remotely only.



From this morning, there will be additional relief in the closure: it will be possible to hold training and competitions for competitive athletes, children and youth and, in the swimming and motor sports - also for adults.



In addition, driving lessons have been allowed subject to the instructions for traveling in a private vehicle - up to a driver and two passengers in the vehicle.



The lodging sector will also return to operation and it will be possible to operate an accommodation complex with up to 4 completely separate accommodation units.



Hair salons will open and it will also be possible to hold alternative medical treatments.



Up to ten people are allowed to pray in synagogues, up to 20 in an open space.



