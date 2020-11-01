Brazilian Health Minister diagnosed with COVID-19

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello in stable condition in hospital, will be reevaluated on Sunday.

Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello is in stable condition in a hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Pazuello checked into a hospital in Brasilia on Friday for dehydration, having tested positive for the coronavirus on October 21. He will stay in the hospital until Sunday, when he will be reevaluated, the ministry said.

“There has been no need for supportive measures such as oxygen supplementation,” the statement said.

One day after testing positive, according to Reuters, Pazuello met with President Jair Bolsonaro in a hotel room, with a social media video showing the two chatting without masks.

Bolsonaro himself tested positive for COVID-19 in July. He has been sued by the Brazilian Press Association over possibly exposing members of the media to COVID-19 at the press conference in which he announced he had tested positive.

As of Saturday, Brazil had registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, the third-worst outbreak globally after the United States and India.

The country recorded 18,947 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 407 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.