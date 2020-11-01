Edelstein: Opening up the entire economy? Populist discourse

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Saturday night condemned the calls to open up the entire economy from the coronavirus lockdown.

"The entire populist discourse on opening up the economy will bury the Israeli economy and the business owners," he said in an interview with Kan 11 News. "I am a veteran in politics. I could say that everything should be opened and, when we reach another lockdown within a few weeks, say 'it's not my fault.'"

The Minister of Health also commented on Friday’s incident in which the body of a Druze religious leader who died from COVID-19 was taken by dozens of clerics from the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat. On Saturday, a mass funeral was held for him, attended by thousands of members of the Druze community.

"This is a very serious incident. With all the understanding of the great sadness over the death of a spiritual leader - I ask that consolation visits be avoided and that the guidelines be properly maintained," he said.

On the opening of synagogues, Edelstein said, "An absurd situation has been created in which I can gather ten people to pray in my living room, while the same is forbidden in a synagogue."

"I'm tired of this discourse of hatred, let's stop blaming one another. On Shabbat there were violations in all sectors without exception. At the same time, it should be remembered that the majority kept all the rules in all the sectors."