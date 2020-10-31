Segev Harel from Sde Nehemia is 1st Israeli to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Sheba Medical Center has announced that Segev Harel, 26, from Sde Nehemia, is the first Israeli to participate tomorrow in the biological institute's COVID-19 vaccine trial that will take place at Sheba Medical Center.

"I decided to volunteer for the experiment for some very simple reasons," Harel said. "First I see a great privilege in helping and contributing. A lot of people have been hurt by COVID-19 both in health, mentally, and especially financially - and if that's the small contribution I could make, participate in this thing and bring hope - that we're on the way to ending the plague, then I did mine," he said.

"I have no real worries. I'm a healthy guy and I believe in my body's immune system. I'd sat with the doctors who run the experiment and thought everything would be fine. I'm even sure of that," he said. "My immediate family is happy and supportive that I have the opportunity to do this historic thing.

"As with anything in life that has a risk, there are those who are more supportive and there are those who are less, but I respect everyone. In the end it's my decision and the more I delve into the issue I'm even more whole with it."

At the same time, the experiment is also taking place at Hadassah Medical Center. Hadassah Hospital announced yesterday that the first participant to receive the vaccine at the hospital is a 34-year-old young man.

Last night, the first participant received a message from the director of the clinical research unit at Hadassah, Prof. Yossi Karko, and from the research coordinator, Hannah Drori, that he was found suitable to participate in the experiment, and the final details were agreed with him.

The Israeli vaccine developed at the Biological Institute uses a similar technology that has been successfully tested for some time against the Ebola virus. In the first phase of the trial the vaccine will be injected in 18-55 year olds, then in 56-85 year olds.