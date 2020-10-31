Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn does not rule out Bennett-led government

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn tonight arrived for an interview at the "Meet the Press" studio and sharply criticized the government's conduct, "We will convene and make decisions," he said.

Nissenkorn personally attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu: "He doesn't understand the magnitude of the COVID-19 incident and the economic crisis." He added: "If it continues like this we'll look at other options. The first option for him is the unity government, but if it's not functioning - and that's what's happening at the moment - we won't be able to stay in it; we'll stand behind our statements.

"All other options are open, with no change - we will go to the polls or to another alternative," he said, adding that he personally thinks Benny Gantz should be prime minister and that Bennett is not in his worldview.

To Rina Matzliach's question, Nissenkorn hinted that with no choice, Blue and White would consider an alternative government led by Naftali Bennett.