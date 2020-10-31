Experts ask if COVID has killed off flu as cases nosedive by 98% globally

The Daily Mail reports that thirty million people, 20% more than normal, and now including all over-50s – are eligible for this year's influenza vaccine, as the British government, fearing a double occurrence of COVID-19 and flu rolled out the biggest flu vaccination program in British history.

However, says the Mail, "flu, it seems, has all but vanished."

"The disappearing act began as COVID-19 rolled in towards the end of our flu season in March," says the paper. "And just how swiftly rates have plummeted can be observed in 'surveillance' data collected by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"In the Southern Hemisphere, where the flu season happens during our summer months, the WHO data suggests it never took off at all.

"In Australia, just 14 positive flu cases were recorded in April, compared with 367 during the same month in 2019 – a 96 per cent drop.

"By June, usually the peak of its flu season, there were none. In fact, Australia has not reported a positive case to the WHO since July.

"In Chile, just 12 cases of flu were detected between April and October. There were nearly 7,000 during the same period in 2019."

The article goes on to say: "In the UK, our flu season is only just beginning. But since Covid-19 began spreading in March, just 767 cases have been reported to the WHO compared with nearly 7,000 from March to October last year.

"Other research by Public Health England has confirmed this. Globally, it is estimated that rates of flu may have plunged by 98 per cent compared with the same time last year.

"'This is real,' says Dr David Strain, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School. 'There's no doubt that we're seeing far fewer incidences of flu'."

The Mail rejects the suggestion that flu cases haven't vanished at all, but are instead being recorded as COVID-19, calling it "simply untrue", and concludes that "scientists overwhelmingly agree the decline is far more likely to be linked to interventions – social distancing, hand-washing, lockdowns and school and shop closures."