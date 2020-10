When Sean Connery met the 007 Iraqi fighter jet During visit to Israel in 1967, actor met IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Moti Hod and took picture with Iraqi jet, numbered '007' Yoni Kempinski ,

Raanan Weiss Collection / Courtesy IDF Spokesman When Sean Connery met the 007 Iraqi fighter jet Actor Sean Connery passed away today at the age of 90. The Israeli Air Force posted a historic picture from 1967, when Connery visited Israel. During the visit, Connery took a picture with then IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Moti Hod with the background of an Iraqi MiG-21, numbered '007' after Bond. Ilan Bruner / GPO Sean Connery in Israel in 1967



