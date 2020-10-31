Israeli human trials for COVID-19 vaccine begin Sunday

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will visit Sheba Medical Center tomorrow as vaccine will be administered to two volunteers.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will visit Sheba Medica Center tomorrow (Sunday), alongside Direcror General of Israel Institute for Biological Research, Prof. Shmuel Shapira, and Acting Director for Clinical Trials at Sheba Medical Center, Prof. Dror Harats.

Gantz will be visiting the hospital for the onset of phase one human trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

The vaccine will be administered to two volunteers, at Sheba Medical Center and Hadassah Hospital, respectively.