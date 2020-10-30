The Middle East has changed, the Palestinians are left behind

Jay Shapiro thinks that the peace agreements between Israel and the Arab countries are opening a new and refreshing era in the Middle East.

In his opinion, only the Palestinians still do not understand that the Middle East has changed forever, and prefer to stick to the old paradigms and hope for the victory of Joe Biden, which may save some of the ideas that US governments believed over the years, until the Trump administration came and revealed the truth.

The agreements between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel show how all the experts on the Middle East are wrong, he says.