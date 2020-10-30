Trump advisor Stephen Miller looks to cut refugee entries, illegal immigration

Senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller drawing up plans to cut refugee immigration to zero, crack down further on illegal immigration.

Stephen Miller, the senior adviser to Donald Trump, is reportedly preparing for a possible second Trump term by readying executive orders that would further curb immigration to the United States.

On a briefing call with reporters Wednesday about border policy, Miller also claimed that a Joe Biden administration would lead to a sharp increase in child smuggling.

Miller said Biden “would incentivize child smuggling and child trafficking on an epic global scale,” a CNN reporter who was on the call reported on Twitter. Other news outlets, including the left-wing Talking Points Memo and the right-wing Washington Times, reported the comments.

The Guardian reported Wednesday that Miller has drafted executive orders for Trump to issue if he wins a second term that would further reduce the number of people who are able to enter or remain in the United States.

The orders include one that would slash refugee immigration to zero. The administration this week set a cap of 15,000 refugees for the United States in 2021, a record low that drew condemnation from Jewish advocacy groups that say admitting refugees is a moral burden.

Biden has promised to raise the cap on refugee admissions and on Thursday pledged to create a task force to reunite families that were separated at the border.