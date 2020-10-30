630 new coronavirus cases

A total of 630 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Israeli Health Ministry Friday morning.

The death toll reached 2,511 Friday morning, the ministry reported.

The percentage of tests conducted Thursday which came back positive fell to 1.8%, down from 2.1% on Wednesday and 2.2% on Tuesday.

The number of new recoveries outpaced the number of newly diagnosed cases Thursday, with 1,451 new recoveries reported.

Since the pandemic began, 313,590 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel, with 299,822 ending in recovery.

Of the 11,254 currently active cases, 9,974 are being treated at home, 542 are being treated at coronavirus hotels, and 738 are being treated in hospitals.

The 738 hospitalizations including 410 patients in serious condition, and 101 in moderate condition.

There are currently 190 patients on respirators.