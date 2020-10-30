I'm here! (Talking Parsha - Lech Lecha)

What happened to Avraham's great Emuna? Why plan risky tactics to save himself from the Egyptians and not trust Hashem to protect him?

In this week's Parsha we read about Avraham's great Emuna, following HaShem, leaving his homeland and family and coming to the Land of Israel. However, when he's faced with famine just after he arrives, he gets up and leaves to Egypt. There, out of fear of getting killed, he comes up with a complicated and risky plan of pretending Sarah is his sister...

